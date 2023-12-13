Thursday, December 14, 2023

People Newspapers

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 4-10

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WOUNDED WIRES

Destructors damaged AT&T utility wires before 7:24 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive.

4 Monday

A burglar broke the window of a Preston Forest Village retail store and stole stuff before 4:58 a.m.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 2:09 p.m.

The rear license plate was stolen off of a man’s car before 10:42 p.m. in the parking lot of The Shelton condominiums.

5 Tuesday

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s license plate in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving information at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

6 Wednesday

Stolen before 3:53 p.m.: a man’s Chevy Corvette from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole property before 6:27 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

A vehicle was on fire and towed from the parking lot of Vista Bank in the 5800 block of West Northwest Highway before 8:44 p.m.

7 Thursday

A door was found open at The Lamplighter School during an alarm call check around 12:02 a.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the Inwood Village parking lot before 2:52 p.m.

Stolen before 3:05 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A burglar jimmied a door lock and stole property before 3:35 p.m. at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A cyberbully repeatedly harassed a man in the 3900 block of Inwood Drive via electronic device before 6:04 p.m.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a retail store in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar broke a man’s car window, ransacked the vehicle, and stole property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

8 Friday

A speed racer fled from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle around 12:47 a.m. in the 4500 block of Valley Ridge Road.

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered around 4:21 a.m. in the 5100 block of Lakehill Court.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 9:43 a.m. at a restaurant in the Market at Preston Forest.

9 Saturday 

Found property was reported “during suspicious activity” around 11:58 a.m. at the Museum of Biblical Art.

An abandoned vehicle was reported around 2:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Northwood Road.

A drunk driver caused a crash and severe bodily injury around 8:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Midway Road.

A burglar entered a woman’s car and stole property before 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Sherry Lane Place.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue.

A thief stole from Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

10 Sunday

A NorthPark Center visitor was admitted into the sobering center around 12:05 p.m.

A burglar entered a woman’s locked Hyundai and damaged the steering column at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Magnolia at Inwood Village apartments.

Reported at an unlisted time: A burglar broke a woman’s window, entered, and stole her property in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

