Out & About: Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon

Preservation Park Cities held its Distinguished Speaker Luncheon Oct. 30 at the Dallas Country Club.

The event started with a VIP meet-and-greet reception with featured speakers Christina Dandar, Cathy Kincaid, and Wilson Fuqua.

After registration, a seated luncheon brought announcements and presentations from the featured speakers discussing topics from home decor trends to art selection. The panelists also spoke about their experience working in architecturally significant homes and illustrated how they have been remodeled and updated to serve the lifestyle needs of families today.

The luncheon was chaired by Cory Lukens Bowen and Krista Porteous with Allie Beth Allman as the honorary chair.

The Distinguished Speaker Luncheon celebrates historic preservation and is designed to generate awareness of the role history and preservation play in enhancing the quality of life for those who live and work in the Park Cities.