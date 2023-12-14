Terry Costa Expansion Set to Be Complete This Winter

Terry Costa is expanding to feature state-of-the-art lighting, Instagram-worthy runways, photo sets, new technology and a more private area for brides to shop.

The storefront will grow by more than 3,500 square feet and feature 58 dressing rooms. The store will remain open and fully staffed during the remodel.

“The Terry Costa team has worked together tirelessly to build a business to exceed guests’ expectations, and we are honored to dress them for the most memorable moments of their lives,” owner and CEO Tina Loyd said. “We are truly one of a kind, and I’m excited to work with our team members through this exciting time.”

The expansion and remodel is set to be complete this winter.