Culp Aims for Bowl Success with Bobcats

Kaleb Culp hopes his first season playing at the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision level will end with a championship in his hometown.

The former Parish Episcopal standout is returning to Dallas as a junior safety for Texas State, which will meet Rice in the First Responders Bowl on Tuesday at SMU’s Ford Stadium.

Culp, who was a key part of Parish’s TAPPS Division I state title run in 2019, leads the Bobcats this season with four fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown during the regular-season finale against South Alabama. He’s also third on the team with 72 tackles.

Culp transferred to Texas State prior to this season after playing for new Bobcats head coach G.J. Kinne at Incarnate Word during the previous two years.

The Bobcats (7-5) will play in their first bowl game in program history — the school moved to the FBS level in 2012 — and have already clinched their first winning season in nine years.