Thursday, December 21, 2023

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 11-17

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BOX BURGLAR

A burglar broke into a medical clinic in the 6100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and stole delivered packages before 9:46 a.m. Dec. 17.

11 Monday

A burglar entered a woman’s car and ransacked it before 10:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue.

Before 1:09 p.m., a burglar attempted to break into a woman’s car in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car at Inwood Village and fled the scene without leaving information before 3:32 p.m.

A thief stole a man’s property from his car in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 5:12 p.m.

A burglar opened a man’s car door and stole stuff before 9:17 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at a restaurant in the 12000 block of Inwood Road.

Reported at an unlisted time: A burglar entered a vehicle without damage and stole property in the 12300 block of Marbrook Drive.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the 5200 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store.

12 Tuesday

Someone at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church filed a criminal trespass affidavit against an unwelcome guest before 1:23 p.m.

A man was assaulted before 2:37 p.m. in the 4400 block of Beechwood Lane.

Before 8:20 p.m., a man’s vehicle was stolen from the Bluffview Towers parking lot.

A thief stole from a man at a construction site at Preston Oaks Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

A man was assaulted at an unlisted time in the 13200 block of Midway Road.

13 Wednesday

A vehicle was abandoned in a traffic lane before 7:34 a.m. in the 4600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A robber pointed a gun at a man and took his money before 11:03 a.m. at Chili’s in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A burglar entered a woman’s home and stole property before 5:14 p.m. in the 4500 block of Northaven Road.

A thief stole a man’s rear temporary license plate at an unlisted time in the 6200 block of Bandera Avenue.

A thief stole from someone at a speciality store at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man in the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.

14 Thursday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 2:56 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A drunk driver was caught before 11:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Park Cleaners in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar stole property from a business office in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane at an unprovided time.

A burglar broke into a woman’s car and stole property at an unprovided time in the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.

15 Friday

A “possible stolen vehicle” was blocking an alleyway before 9:55 a.m. in the 4900 block of Harvest Hill Road.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 10:42 a.m. in the parking lot of El Fenix in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Around 4:46 p.m., an unwanted visitor received a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from someone at a NorthPark Center department store before 5:06 p.m.

A burglar stole a woman’s property from her vehicle in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

A destructor damaged a woman’s property at an unlisted time at a Preston Center retail store.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at Mama’s Pizza in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman at a home in the 5800 block of Burgundy Road.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s front license plate in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

16 Saturday 

A thief stole from a woman before 12:27 p.m. in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

A man was assaulted at an unlisted time in the Preston Oaks parking lot.

Reported at an unlisted time: A thief opened a man’s car door and stole property in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

17 Sunday

Stolen before 8:34 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Lovers Seafood and Market was found unlocked at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

