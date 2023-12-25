Favorites of 2023: Reluctant Texan Champions Dallas Arts

Gayle Halperin revived the Bruce Wood Dance Company in 2010, which she operates on the vision and prolific artistry of Wood, who died unexpectedly in his 50s in 2014.

A feature story about Halperin and Bruce Wood Dance made editor William Taylor’s list of favorite stories from 2023.

“Former New York performer Gayle Halperin was so bitterly disappointed with the state of dance when she moved to Dallas in 1984, she had no intention of staying,” Taylor wrote. “But decades later, this University Park philanthropist remains committed to helping area arts step forward.”

