Thursday, December 28, 2023

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Dec. 18-24

William Taylor 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO CASH FOR YOU!

Reported at 1:18 a.m. Dec. 18: an unwelcome visitor to an ATM in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

18 Monday

Reported at 11:49 a.m.: jugging, a crime where the burglar followed the victim from a bank to a business in the 5300 block of West Lovers Lane then broke into the person’s vehicle.

Before 7:48 p.m., a burglar broke a window to steal from a vehicle at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Police dispatched at 10:22 p.m. found a drunk at the scene of a wreck in the 11400 block of Hillcrest Road.

Reported at 11:35 p.m.: lost property at the Primrose School of Park Cities on Inwood Road.

19 Tuesday

Reported at 8:45 a.m.: A reckless and irresponsible motorist left without providing information after a property-damaging crash at Preston Royal Village.

Before 9:45 a.m., a burglar broke into the storage shed at a home in the 4400 block of San Gabriel Drive and stole a motorbike.

The reporting times were not provided for thefts at a home in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway and the Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Reported at 4:24 p.m.: the theft of a license plate off a vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Arrested at 5:41 p.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of shoplifting, trespassing, and cocaine possession at NorthPark Center.

20 Wednesday

Before 1:35 a.m., a burglar cut a door to steal from a store in Preston Center.

Police didn’t provide a reporting time for thefts at a home in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue and at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 1:56 p.m.: A homeowner accused a contractor of taking property from a house in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive.

21 Thursday

Taken before 1:15 a.m.: a vehicle from a home on Collinway Place.

Police didn’t provide a reporting times for a theft at Inwood Village and vandalism at a home in the 4200 block of Cedarbrush Drive.

Stolen before 11:10 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 8600 block of Edgemere Road.

Before 12:18 p.m., a burglar stole contents from a vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

Before 1:13 p.m., a burglar damaged and stole from a vehicle at the Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Arrested at 1:27 p.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of shoplifting and warned not to trespass at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 5:33 p.m.: a vehicle burglary at a home in the 6200 block Deloache Ave.

Arrested at 10:17 p.m.: a 40-year-old woman accused of theft and warned not to trespass at NorthPark Center.

22 Friday

The reporting times were not provided for thefts at Preston Center and at a home in the 6400 block of Linden Lane.

Recovered at 11:15 a.m. at the Preston Oaks Shopping Center: a stolen vehicle.

Before 5:14 p.m., a reckless and irresponsible motorist struck a vehicle at Preston Center and left without leaving information. A similarly misbehaving driver fled before 5:07 p.m. after a minor collision outside a home in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

23 Saturday

Burglarized before 3:19 a.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Police didn’t provide reporting times for a theft and vandalism at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 3:10 p.m.: A thorough thief took the license plates off the front and back of a vehicle at a home in the 8600 block of Turtle Creek Blvd.

Before 3:14 p.m., a thief took a vehicle from a home in the 3900 block of Redding Row.

Before 4:40 p.m., an irresponsible and reckless motorist fled without sharing information after a wreck at NorthPark Center.

24 Sunday

Shortly after midnight, dispatchers sent police and an ambulance to a home in the 10700 block of Brookport Place, where an attacker had injured a woman by punching her in the face. A 31-year-old woman was arrested.

Police did not provide a reporting times for thefts at homes in the 10500 block of Egret Lane and 10600 block of Pagewood Drive.

Reported at 11:36 a.m.: a bad time to make the naughty list. Officers responded to a call about potential violence at the Preston Oaks Shopping Center and gave an unwelcome visitor a criminal trespassing warning.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

