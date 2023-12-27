Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Dec. 18-24

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO CASH FOR YOU!

Reported at 1:18 a.m. Dec. 18: an unwelcome visitor to an ATM in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

18 Monday

Reported at 11:49 a.m.: jugging, a crime where the burglar followed the victim from a bank to a business in the 5300 block of West Lovers Lane then broke into the person’s vehicle.

Before 7:48 p.m., a burglar broke a window to steal from a vehicle at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Police dispatched at 10:22 p.m. found a drunk at the scene of a wreck in the 11400 block of Hillcrest Road.

Reported at 11:35 p.m.: lost property at the Primrose School of Park Cities on Inwood Road.

19 Tuesday

Reported at 8:45 a.m.: A reckless and irresponsible motorist left without providing information after a property-damaging crash at Preston Royal Village.

Before 9:45 a.m., a burglar broke into the storage shed at a home in the 4400 block of San Gabriel Drive and stole a motorbike.

The reporting times were not provided for thefts at a home in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway and the Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Reported at 4:24 p.m.: the theft of a license plate off a vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Arrested at 5:41 p.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of shoplifting, trespassing, and cocaine possession at NorthPark Center.

20 Wednesday

Before 1:35 a.m., a burglar cut a door to steal from a store in Preston Center.

Police didn’t provide a reporting time for thefts at a home in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue and at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 1:56 p.m.: A homeowner accused a contractor of taking property from a house in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive.

21 Thursday

Taken before 1:15 a.m.: a vehicle from a home on Collinway Place.

Police didn’t provide a reporting times for a theft at Inwood Village and vandalism at a home in the 4200 block of Cedarbrush Drive.

Stolen before 11:10 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 8600 block of Edgemere Road.

Before 12:18 p.m., a burglar stole contents from a vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

Before 1:13 p.m., a burglar damaged and stole from a vehicle at the Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Arrested at 1:27 p.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of shoplifting and warned not to trespass at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 5:33 p.m.: a vehicle burglary at a home in the 6200 block Deloache Ave.

Arrested at 10:17 p.m.: a 40-year-old woman accused of theft and warned not to trespass at NorthPark Center.

22 Friday

The reporting times were not provided for thefts at Preston Center and at a home in the 6400 block of Linden Lane.

Recovered at 11:15 a.m. at the Preston Oaks Shopping Center: a stolen vehicle.

Before 5:14 p.m., a reckless and irresponsible motorist struck a vehicle at Preston Center and left without leaving information. A similarly misbehaving driver fled before 5:07 p.m. after a minor collision outside a home in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

23 Saturday

Burglarized before 3:19 a.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Police didn’t provide reporting times for a theft and vandalism at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 3:10 p.m.: A thorough thief took the license plates off the front and back of a vehicle at a home in the 8600 block of Turtle Creek Blvd.

Before 3:14 p.m., a thief took a vehicle from a home in the 3900 block of Redding Row.

Before 4:40 p.m., an irresponsible and reckless motorist fled without sharing information after a wreck at NorthPark Center.

24 Sunday

Shortly after midnight, dispatchers sent police and an ambulance to a home in the 10700 block of Brookport Place, where an attacker had injured a woman by punching her in the face. A 31-year-old woman was arrested.

Police did not provide a reporting times for thefts at homes in the 10500 block of Egret Lane and 10600 block of Pagewood Drive.

Reported at 11:36 a.m.: a bad time to make the naughty list. Officers responded to a call about potential violence at the Preston Oaks Shopping Center and gave an unwelcome visitor a criminal trespassing warning.