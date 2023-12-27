Favorites of 2023: The Sports Stories

Sports editor Todd Jorgenson has covered many sports this year across the Park Cities and Preston Hollow — along with the debut of our new sports newsletter, Sports Spotlight.

Here are some of Jorgenson’s favorites from this year.

Exploring the various facets of Chris Simington’s personality can resemble a real-life version of the animated movie Inside Out.

There’s the toughness on the football field, the clear-headed leadership in student government, the artistic side in playing the oboe, and the goofiness that comes through on his YouTube channel.

The Jesuit Dallas senior finds a way to balance them all with typical multitasking flair but said the key is the people around him — his teammates, bandmates, fellow class officers, and equally goofy friends.

Bella Ocampo’s opportunity to play international volleyball this summer was also a chance to reconnect with her heritage.

The Highland Park junior shined while representing Mexico in early August at the under-19 World Championship tournament in Croatia and Hungary. That enabled Ocampo to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, who played volleyball for her home country decades ago

Before every snap, Sam Liu plants his left arm into the ground. It exposes an entire sleeve of tattoos — highlighted by a rope of shark teeth, a spiral of fish scales, and a shark at the elbow.

The ornate body art is a source of inspiration and pride for the Parish Episcopal offensive guard, who moved to Texas six years ago from his native New Zealand.

Liu’s family heritage links back to the island nation of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean, specifically to a village of traditional shark hunters. And his arm decorations provide a constant reminder of that lineage, bringing a sense of calm and determination on every play.