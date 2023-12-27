Scots Rebound, Roll Past Berkner in 7-6A

Highland Park bounced back from its first loss in District 7-6A boys basketball play by defeating Richardson Berkner on Friday.

The Scots opened up a double-digit lead before halftime and cruised to a 58-47 win over the Rams behind a team-high 16 points from Henry Beckett. Riley Dering added 13 for HP. Demarcus Calhoun scored 26 points for Berkner.

Three days earlier, the Scots (12-6, 3-1) suffered a heartbreaking 73-65 road loss to Richardson in overtime, after rallying to tie the score late in regulation. Jordan Stribling paced HP with 22 points.

Next up, the Scots will compete in the Championship Basketball Tournament — which formerly had Whataburger as its title sponsor — beginning Dec. 28 in Mansfield. HP will meet Keller in the first round, with bracket play continuing over three days.

The Scots will return to league play on Jan. 2 at Irving Nimitz before returning home on Jan. 5 against Irving MacArthur.