Sports Switch Up

Pickleball powers tennis foundation fundraising

Pickleball anyone?

Scots tennis players traded in their rackets for paddles this fall to take on each other and members of the community in the increasingly popular sport.

A pickleball tournament on Nov. 11 at Williams Park in University Park served as a fundraiser for the HPHS Tennis Team Legacy Foundation. Players paid $100 per two-person team to compete for prizes.

A Park Cities People freelance contributor described the sport this way several years ago:

“Pickleball is a fusion of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. It is played in singles or doubles formation on indoor and outdoor badminton-sized courts, as well as on tennis courts that are modified to include boundary lines specific to pickleball. Using small wooden or plastic racquets, players volley a whiffle-type ball across a net.”

The November tournament included two brackets based on skill levels and drew sponsorship from Strech Zone, North Dallas Pickleball, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The BCG Dallas office has a strong pickleball club, tournament organizers said.

Erica Zeitman Austin Chantilis