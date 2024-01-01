Armstrong PTA Over the Moon About Annual Auction Results

Organizers called the 2023 fundraiser Mission Armstrong.

Results suggest another name: Mission Accomplished.

The 2023 auction benefiting Armstrong Elementary School in Highland Park brought in a record-breaking $567,000 – money that will cover expenses not met by Texas’s school funding system.

“Your donations will provide Armstrong with the resources to help our children reach their fullest potential and reward the teachers and staff that make such a difference in our children’s lives,” PTA president Kasha Lee wrote in a letter to the community.

Work on the auction, an annual party for 350 Armstrong parents and staff members, begins months out.

Auction chairs Morgan Bass, Lauren Conway, and Lindsey Williamson started preparing for the November 2023 event in February.

Kasha Lee praised the chairs, sponsors, and others. “Not only was the auction party out of this world, but it was an astronomical financial success as well.”

FRONT: Lauren Conway, Morgan Bass, and Lindsey Williamson

BACK: Ashley Wallace, Kasha Lee, and Lauren Jordan Monet and George Ball Rita and Eric Renner Casey & Michael Andrews