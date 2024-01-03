Europe-Bound DSO Oboist Might Live Next Door

Paula Holmes Fleming, Highland Park

The bass player, originally from New York City, joined DSO in 1979 after stints in Louisville, Kentucky, and Austin. She studied at the University of Miami and the Vienna Academy of Music, eventually earning her master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a mother to three daughters.

What kind of music do you listen to, outside of classical?

I listen to some country music.

What do you like to do when you’re not at work?

Walk every day and visit my daughters and grandchildren

Where is your favorite restaurant in Dallas?

Al Biernat’s

If you weren’t a professional musician, what would you have done instead?

Worked with animals in some capacity

What would you like North Texans to know about the Symphony?

How much beauty one can derive from attending concerts

Erin Hannigan, Highland Park

The principal oboe player has recorded multiple CDs and commissioned a piece for the DSO. She teaches at SMU, co-founded Artists for Animals, and received the “Ford Award for Excellence in Community Service.” The Oberlin Conservatory graduate earned a master’s degree, Performer’s Certificate, and the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from the Eastman School of Music.

What’s something about Dallas that has surprised you since moving here?

I’ve been amazed by how such a big city can feel so small (in a good way!).

What do you like to do when you’re not at work?

I like to work out, go for long walks on Katy Trail, explore new restaurants, help with animal rescue efforts, and read.

Where are your favorite restaurants in Dallas?

Knox Bistro, Mister Charles, Maison Chinoise

If you weren’t a professional musician, what would you have done instead?

Perhaps become a chef or bakery owner

What are you looking forward to most this season?

Shostakovich 10