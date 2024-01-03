Thursday, January 4, 2024

FROM LEFT: Daphné Volle, Erin Hannigan, Paula Holmes Fleming, Scott Walzel. Courtesy DSO
Europe-Bound DSO Oboist Might Live Next Door

William Taylor 0 Comments , , , , ,

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and music director Fabio Luisi will head to Europe this summer.

The two-week tour marks the first international tour of Luisi’s Louise W. & Edmund J. Kahn Music Directorship and the DSO’s first visit to Europe in over a decade.

“Touring abroad puts the DSO in a unique position to not only reach new audiences, but also to elevate the city of Dallas’ position as a musical and cultural hub,” DSO’s Ross Perot president and CEO Kim Noltemy said.

But the rest of this story focuses on matters closer to home – namely that some of the DSO’s incredible musicians are your nearby neighbors. DSO members hail from all over North Texas, including Highland Park, University Park, and Preston Hollow.

Meet Paula Holmes Fleming, Erin Hannigan, Daphné Volle, and Scott Walzel.

Paula Holmes Fleming, Highland Park

The bass player, originally from New York City, joined DSO in 1979 after stints in Louisville, Kentucky, and Austin. She studied at the University of Miami and the Vienna Academy of Music, eventually earning her master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a mother to three daughters.

What kind of music do you listen to, outside of classical?

I listen to some country music. 

What do you like to do when you’re not at work?

Walk every day and visit my daughters and grandchildren

Where is your favorite restaurant in Dallas?

Al Biernat’s

If you weren’t a professional musician, what would you have done instead?

Worked with animals in some capacity

What would you like North Texans to know about the Symphony? 

How much beauty one can derive from attending concerts

Erin Hannigan, Highland Park

The principal oboe player has recorded multiple CDs and commissioned a piece for the DSO. She teaches at SMU, co-founded Artists for Animals, and received the “Ford Award for Excellence in Community Service.” The Oberlin Conservatory graduate earned a master’s degree, Performer’s Certificate, and the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from the Eastman School of Music.

What’s something about Dallas that has surprised you since moving here?

I’ve been amazed by how such a big city can feel so small (in a good way!).

What do you like to do when you’re not at work? 

I like to work out, go for long walks on Katy Trail, explore new restaurants, help with animal rescue efforts, and read.

Where are your favorite restaurants in Dallas?

Knox Bistro, Mister Charles, Maison Chinoise

If you weren’t a professional musician, what would you have done instead?

Perhaps become a chef or bakery owner

What are you looking forward to most this season? 

Shostakovich 10

Daphné Volle, Preston Hollow

The violinist, who joined the DSO in 1996, began her professional career at 17 and won a National Radio Competition at just 6. She performed with the National Orchestra of France, where she became Concertmaster in 1993. She graduated with honors and a gold medal from The Conservatory of Lyon at 14, studies at the Paris Conservatory, and graduated from SMU with an artist certificate degree and a master’s degree.

What do you love most about Dallas? 

The people are friendly and the city is becoming more and more diverse.  

What kind of music do you listen to, outside of classical?

Blues and Latin

If you weren’t a professional musician, what would you have done instead?

Teach history or be a doctor

What is your favorite outdoor activity? 

Tennis

What would you like North Texans to know about the Symphony? 

We have one of the best and most gorgeous halls in the world and great music for all tastes.

Scott Walzel, University Park

The Texas native joined the DSO in 1992 and plays a dual role as a musician and as the consultant for Orchestra Community Development and Outreach. He holds a bachelor’s in music education from the University of Houston and a master’s in music performance from the University of Southern California. He and his wife, Simone, are raising their two sons, Benjamin and Alexander.

What do you love most about Dallas? 

I love the fall and spring weather in Texas.

What kind of music do you listen to, outside of classical?

Oldies – ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s

If you weren’t a professional musician, what would you have done instead?

History teacher

Where is your favorite restaurant in Dallas?

Le Bilboquet

What would you like North Texans to know about the Symphony?

We have something for everybody!

William Taylor

