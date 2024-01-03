Pershing Principal Named Dallas ISD Master Principal

Pershing Elementary School principal Lourdes Morales-Figueroa was named one of Dallas ISD’s Master Principals for the 2023-2024 school year.

This designation is awarded annually to the top 10% of Dallas ISD principals in three categories: elementary schools, secondary schools, and choice schools. Honorees must have served as least three years of service as a Dallas ISD principal and are evaluated based on their individual performance and campus performance in the previous school year.

Master Principals are awarded a $10,000 stipend and will be recognized at the annual Master Principal Recognition event, which will be Feb. 1 at the Joule Hotel.

Before serving as principal at Pershing, Morales-Figueroa was the assistant principal at Nathan Adams Elementary School, where she led the team responsible for transforming the Dual Language Bilingual Two-Way program and establishing the New Dual Language Two-Way Bilingual Model implemented in 2015.

Now, as principal at Pershing, her focus is to provide the best learning opportunity for students and support faculty and staff collaborating with her to become the first Elementary STEAM Collegiate Academy in Dallas ISD.

Her full bio can be viewed on Pershing’s website.