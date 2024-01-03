Highlander Classic to Kick Off Thursday

The beginning of a new year signals the start of a new season for high school soccer teams in Texas. And for Highland Park, it means hosting the annual Highlander Classic tournament.

A stellar field of six girls teams — which includes defending Class 6A state champion Flower Mound Marcus — will converge on Highlander Stadium for three days of round-robin play beginning Thursday.

The HP girls will start their campaign against Prosper at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The tournament also includes Arlington Martin, Dripping Springs, and Midlothian, each of which advanced multiple rounds in the playoffs last season.

The boys portion of the event also kicks off on Thursday, when the Scots will face South Oak Cliff in their first game for new head coach Scott Turner. The boys field also includes Midlothian, Wylie, Adamson, and Sunset.

The tournament will be the final tuneup for the HP boys prior to the early start of District 7-6A play on Jan. 9 against rival Dallas Jesuit.

Meanwhile, the Rangers will host their annual Jesuit-Meintser Tournament this weekend, launching bracket play against Fort Worth Nolan on Thursday.

HIGHLANDER CLASSIC

GIRLS SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games

Highland Park vs. Prosper, 8:30 a.m.

Arlington Martin vs. Flower Mound Marcus, 10:15 a.m.

Dripping Springs vs. Midlothian, noon

Friday’s games

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Midlothian, 8:30 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Arlington Martin, 10:15 a.m.

Dripping Springs vs. Prosper, noon

Saturday’s games

Highland Park vs. Dripping Springs, 8:30 a.m.

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Prosper, 10:15 a.m.

Arlington Martin vs. Midlothian, noon

BOYS SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games

Midlothian vs. Sunset, 3 p.m.

Wylie vs. Adamson, 4:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. South Oak Cliff, 6 p.m.

Friday’s games

Midlothian vs. Adamson, 3 p.m.

Wylie vs. South Oak Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Sunset, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Midlothian vs. Wylie, 3 p.m.

South Oak Cliff vs. Sunset, 4:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Adamson, 6 p.m.