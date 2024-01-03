Thursday, January 4, 2024

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Homicide-Suicide Reported in 10000 Block of Steppington

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Dallas Police officers found that 29-year-old Brenda Cruz and 28-year-old Jesus Magana were shot around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 30 when conducting a welfare check in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive, police say.

Police say the preliminary investigation determined Cruz as the victim and Magana as the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and both the victim and suspect died at the scene.

Further investigation determined the suspect shot the victim before shooting himself.

The investigation remains ongoing. We’ll update this post as we learn more.

