PC Artist Debuts Solo Exhibition

Park Cities-based William Atkinson is debuting his second solo exhibition with Erin Cluley Gallery, titled On the Road.

The exhibition will run Feb. 17 through March 23.

On the Road references Jack Kerouac’s work and draws inspiration from abstract expressionist painters such as Franz Kline and Beat poetry.

The exhibition will feature new large-scale mixed media paintings that combine formal and conceptual qualities from abstract expressionism, photo collages, and Western literature.

Atkinson’s work honors and disrupts tenants of American culture by reappropriating photography documenting a mid-century family’s road trip from Texas to Colorado.

Erin Cluley Gallery is located at 150 Manufacturing St. No. 210.