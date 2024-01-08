Unbeaten HP, Jesuit Face Early Showdown

Highland Park dominated the boys division of the Highlander Classic soccer tournament with convincing wins over Dallas ISD foes South Oak Cliff, Sunset, and Adamson.

The Scots (4-0) outscored their three opponents by a combined margin of 19-1 over the weekend. They also cruised past Arlington Martin 5-1 in the season opener on Jan. 2.

In other tournament action, Jesuit Dallas won the Jesuit-Meintser Invitational tournament on its home field for the second consecutive year. The Rangers (2-0-1) won on penalty kicks against Plano in the championship game on Saturday following a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Jesuit defeated Fort Worth Nolan and McKinney in the first two rounds of the bracket-play event. Clyde Araiza scored twice for the Rangers in the tournament.

The Scots will host Jesuit in a showdown to open District 7-6A play on Tuesday as both teams chase a playoff berth in March.