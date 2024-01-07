Lady Scots Win Twice in Opening Tourney

The Highland Park girls bounced back from a season-opening defeat with two impressive wins to close out the Highlander Classic soccer tournament over the weekend.

The Lady Scots shut out Arlington Martin 3-0 on Friday and Dripping Springs 2-0 on Saturday to cap an impressive showing in a tournament field filled with perennial powerhouses.

HP dropped a heartbreaker in Thursday’s opener against Prosper, who won the round-robin event as the only undefeated team among the six participants.

Next up, the Lady Scots (2-1) will head to the National Elite Prep Showcase event on Jan. 11-13 in Southlake. The Lady Scots will face Wolfforth Frenship, defending Class 6A state champion Flower Mound Marcus, and Coppell in their three games.