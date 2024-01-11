After Upgrade, Dallas Open Tennis Tournament Relocating from SMU to Frisco 

Cowboys partnership prompts move following third edition of February ATP event

The Dallas Open tennis tournament is growing in stature. And it’s also leaving the cozy confines of SMU for a new location about 20 miles north of, well, Dallas.

The men’s professional event will move from University Park to The Star in Frisco beginning in 2025 — the same year it moves to the more prestigious ATP 500 level on the tournament calendar.

The ATP 500 designation means enhanced purse money and likely a more elite field of players for the tournament, which has been held at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex since its inaugural event in 2022, when it moved from New York.

The 2024 tournament, set for Feb. 3-11, will be the last played at the 45,000-square-foot hard-court facility on campus and the last at the ATP 250 level.

The upgrade was contingent upon finding a new venue. Tournament officials secured a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys to hold the tournament at the team’s practice facility moving forward.

“For us to be able to host the Dallas Open is just extraordinary,” said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer. “We are ready to make it bigger and better.”

Park Cities resident John Isner, who retired from the ATP Tour this fall after a decorated 17-year career, will continue as a tournament ambassador.

“It’s been incredibly successful at SMU for the first two years. It’s been an amazing atmosphere for the players and fans,” Isner said. “But then you need to think of how you can scale the event and make it bigger. This is incredibly unique. I’m excited for the future.”

The Dallas Open was one of three tournaments among a pool of 17 — all in February or April — to receive upgrades from the ATP as part of an effort to consolidate the calendar and boost prize money. Event operator GF Sports & Entertainment chose to push the Dallas Open for ATP 500 status over its other event, the Atlanta Open, which will cease after next year.

The Dallas Open, which is the only indoor annual ATP event in the United States, will be one of 16 annual tournaments at the 500 level. Prize money will increase to about $2.8 million.

“The Dallas Open continues to grow the sport,” said tournament director Peter Lebedevs, “offering greater competition, star power, and ranking points to American players on the professional tennis circuit, as well as those coming from abroad.”

Officials said that despite the changes, the event will continue to offer a main-draw wildcard spot each year to the top men’s tennis player from SMU.