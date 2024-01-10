Thursday, January 11, 2024

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 1-7

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NICE TRY

A man’s stolen truck was recovered before 3:19 p.m. Jan. 6 in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

1 Monday

Around 4:36 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was found blocking the alley in the 5000 block of Forest Bend Road.

A thief stole from a man at a home in the 6700 block of Chevy Chase Avenue at an unlisted time.

A destructor damaged a man’s property at a storage facility in the 7800 block of Inwood Road at an unlisted time.

2 Tuesday

Reported around 2:28 p.m.: An aggressor punched a woman, causing her to feel pain, in the 7900 block of Park Lane.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window before 5:51 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar stole property from a construction site at an unlisted time in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle parked in the 5300 block of Meadow Crest Drive at an unlisted time.

A burglar entered a man’s home using unknown means and stole property at an unlisted time in the 11000 block of Tibbs Street.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.

3 Wednesday

Caught before 3:30 a.m.: a drunk driver in the 6700 block of Inwood Road.

A stalker installed a tracking device on a man’s vehicle before 4:32 a.m. in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive.

A driver was caught operating a vehicle with an invalid license and no insurance before 8:59 p.m. in the 5100 block of Southbrook Drive.

A burglar stole property from a car in the 11600 block of Wander Lane at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

4 Thursday

Stolen before 12:10 p.m.: a man’s car from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Reported around 12:41 p.m.: A reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information in the parking lot of the Preston Royal Branch Library.

Reported around 4:17 p.m.: an injured person at a construction site in the 4800 block of Bobbitt Drive.

Someone fired a weapon but didn’t strike anyone before 9:39 p.m. in the 7700 block of Eastern Avenue.

A thief stole from a woman at an Inwood Village retail store at an unlisted time.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at Inwood Village.

A vandal damaged a woman’s property at the Sheraton Hotel Dallas by the Galleria at an unlisted time.

A burglar entered a woman’s car using unknown means and damaged the ignition at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

A woman left her purse at a NorthPark Center department store at an unlisted time.

5 Friday

A “suspicious person” was reported at NorthPark Center around 12:19 p.m.

A fraudster used a stolen credit card with a corresponding stolen ID before 4:35 p.m. at a retail store at Bike Mart.

Reported around 6:54 p.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at NorthPark Center.

An unwelcome guest who violated weapon laws didn’t listen to verbal commands to leave a restaurant before 7:57 p.m. at Preston Oaks shopping center.

A public drunk was caught around 10:11 p.m. in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

6 Saturday 

An out-of-town stolen license plate was recovered around 1:48 a.m. in the 11600 block of Hillcrest Road.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the 4700 block of Heatherbrook Drive.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman in the parking lot of the Semones Family YMCA.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

7 Sunday

Before 5:21 p.m., a public drunk refused to identify himself to officers in the 3500 block of Inwood Road. He also refused to give them his hands when officers were trying to handcuff him.

