It’s Cookie Time for Park Cities and Preston Hollow Girl Scouts!

Start looking for area Girl Scouts and their tasty treats! Cookie season is underway and Scouts are out selling door-to-door and in booths around the area. All cookie favorites are back this year with the exception of Raspberry Rallies, which debuted online last year and quickly sold out. Keep reading to find out where your favorite troop will be selling in January:

Troop 2068, Good Shepherd Episcopal School 3rd Graders

Lowe’s, 11920 Inwood Road

January 27, 12:00-2:00 PM

Troop 2181, Our Redeemer Lutheran School Kinder-4th Graders

Preston Royal Shopping Center, 6025 Royal Lane

January 13, 11:30 AM -2:30 PM

January 14, 12:30-3:00 PM

January 19, 1:30-3:30 PM

Our Redeemer Lutheran School, 7611 Park Lane

January 18, 3:30-5:00 PM

Troop 2323, Good Shepherd Episcopal School 1st Graders

Tom Thumb, 11920 Preston Road

January 26, 4-6 PM

Albertsons, 320 Casa Linda Plaza

January 27, 6-8 PM

Joann Fabric and Crafts, 6330 East Mockingbird Lane

January 28, 10-12 PM

Troop 7015, McCulloch Intermediate School 5th Graders

Kroger, 5665 East Mockingbird Lane

January 27, 4-6 PM

Troop 7067, Bradfield Elementary School 4th Graders:

Flippen Park, 4421 North Versailles Ave.

January 13, 1-3 PM

Troop 7072, Armstrong Elementary School 4th Graders:

SMU Barnes & Noble, 3060 Mockingbird Lane

January 12, 4-5 PM

January 13, 1-3 PM

January 26, 4-5 PM

January 27, 1-3 PM

Tom Thumb, 7000 Snider Plaza

January 28, 4-6 PM