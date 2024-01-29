Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 22-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COLD-HEARTED FRAUDSTER

PHOTO: Pixabay

A fraudster may have needed some extra heat. A man in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue reported at 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday that his credit took a hit because of $881 in utility charges he did not make.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

A pedaling pilferer stole a TREK Precaliber 24 bicycle from a porch in the 3000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive before 8:00 a.m.

Reported at 3:45 p.m.: A sneaky thief stole 19 pieces of jewelry worth $626 from a store in Snider Plaza.

How easy was it for a thief to steal a Lenovo ThinkPad and a Beretta firearm from a Range Rover in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive sometime prior to 5:04 p.m.? The car was left unlocked.

23 Tuesday

Less than $100 worth of property was stolen from an Audi on the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive prior to 8:00 a.m.

A 2020 GMC Sierra was reported stolen at 8:35 a.m. from the 4000 block of Marquette Street.

Sometime before 3:58 p.m., a package pilferer stole artistic supplies from a porch in the 3900 block of Windsor Avenue.

24 Wednesday

PHOTO: Pixabay

An officer recovered a stolen handgun in a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. in the 3700 block of Lovers Lane, found ammunition, and arrested the driver on multiple charges and warrants from various agencies.

25 Thursday

A thief stole $50 worth of office equipment from an unlocked SUV before 7:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bryn Mawr.

A woman reported a stalker at 3:42 p.m. in the 4400 block of Stanhope Drive.

Officers were called to a house in the 3400 block of Hanover Street at 4:30 p.m. due to a domestic dispute.

A crook stole a purse, $100 in gift cards, $300 cash, a driver’s license, and a Capital One debit card from an unlocked Chevy Colorado before 6:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Stanford Avenue.

26 Friday

A woman reported at 10:01 a.m. that a fraudster had opened an account in her name. The crime occurred in cyberspace, but the report was made in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue.

Sometime prior to 2:00 p.m., a thief stole $130,500 worth of jewelry from a white suitcase inside a Cadillac Escalade in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

27 Saturday

Reported at 11:40 a.m.: a joyrider stole a Land Rover and SIG Sauer pistol from the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant at 12:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

28 Sunday

Sometime before 8:26 a.m.: A carjacker stole an Audi Q5 parked in a driveway in the 4300 block of Bryn Mawr.

A Chevy Silverado, $3,000 in clothing, and a Taurus Judge firearm were reported stolen at 10:24 a.m. in the 4000 block of Purdue Street.

A license plate looter stole the plates from the back of a vehicle in the 3100 block of Amherst Street before 11:54 a.m.

Reported at 1:08 p.m.: A thief entered a GMC Sierra in the 3100 block of Purdue Street and stole a Taurus Judge firearm, Apple AirPods Pro, $600 worth of tools, $400 worth of Ray-Ban and Streamlight products, and a Yeti.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Monday

More than $67,000 worth of jewelry was reported missing from a bathroom safe in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue at 4:32 p.m.

23 Tuesday

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 8:22 p.m. for offenses including damage to town and private property, and criminal trespass in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue.

24 Wednesday

Reported at 1:27 p.m.: A fraudster rang up $2,373.97 in charges with T-Mobile after opening an account in the name of a woman in the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A porch pirate was captured on a Ring video doorbell taking a package containing $300 worth of dental supplies between 7:11 and 7:34 p.m. from a home in the 3100 block of Princeton Avenue.

25 Thursday

A turf thief stole a role of artificial grass before 5 p.m. from a front yard in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue.

26 Friday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a 26-year-old woman at 1:29 a.m. in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

27 Saturday

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man for driving while intoxicated at 3:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of Drexel Drive.