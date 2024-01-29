Monday, January 29, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 22-28

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COLD-HEARTED FRAUDSTER

PHOTO: Pixabay

A fraudster may have needed some extra heat. A man in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue reported at 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday that his credit took a hit because of $881 in utility charges he did not make.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

A pedaling pilferer stole a TREK Precaliber 24 bicycle from a porch in the 3000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive before 8:00 a.m.

Reported at 3:45 p.m.: A sneaky thief stole 19 pieces of jewelry worth $626 from a store in Snider Plaza.

How easy was it for a thief to steal a Lenovo ThinkPad and a Beretta firearm from a Range Rover in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive sometime prior to 5:04 p.m.? The car was left unlocked.

23 Tuesday

Less than $100 worth of property was stolen from an Audi on the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive prior to 8:00 a.m.

A 2020 GMC Sierra was reported stolen at 8:35 a.m. from the 4000 block of Marquette Street.

Sometime before 3:58 p.m., a package pilferer stole artistic supplies from a porch in the 3900 block of Windsor Avenue.

24 Wednesday

PHOTO: Pixabay

An officer recovered a stolen handgun in a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. in the 3700 block of Lovers Lane, found ammunition, and arrested the driver on multiple charges and warrants from various agencies.

25 Thursday

A thief stole $50 worth of office equipment from an unlocked SUV before 7:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bryn Mawr.

A woman reported a stalker at 3:42 p.m. in the 4400 block of Stanhope Drive.

Officers were called to a house in the 3400 block of Hanover Street at 4:30 p.m. due to a domestic dispute.

A crook stole a purse, $100 in gift cards, $300 cash, a driver’s license, and a Capital One debit card from an unlocked Chevy Colorado before 6:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Stanford Avenue.

26 Friday

A woman reported at 10:01 a.m. that a fraudster had opened an account in her name. The crime occurred in cyberspace, but the report was made in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue.

Sometime prior to 2:00 p.m., a thief stole $130,500 worth of jewelry from a white suitcase inside a Cadillac Escalade in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

27 Saturday

Reported at 11:40 a.m.: a joyrider stole a Land Rover and SIG Sauer pistol from the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant at 12:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

28 Sunday

Sometime before 8:26 a.m.: A carjacker stole an Audi Q5 parked in a driveway in the 4300 block of Bryn Mawr.

A Chevy Silverado, $3,000 in clothing, and a Taurus Judge firearm were reported stolen at 10:24 a.m. in the 4000 block of Purdue Street.

A license plate looter stole the plates from the back of a vehicle in the 3100 block of Amherst Street before 11:54 a.m.

Reported at 1:08 p.m.: A thief entered a GMC Sierra in the 3100 block of Purdue Street and stole a Taurus Judge firearm, Apple AirPods Pro, $600 worth of tools, $400 worth of Ray-Ban and Streamlight products, and a Yeti.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Monday

More than $67,000 worth of jewelry was reported missing from a bathroom safe in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue at 4:32 p.m.

23 Tuesday

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 8:22 p.m. for offenses including damage to town and private property, and criminal trespass in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue.

24 Wednesday

Reported at 1:27 p.m.: A fraudster rang up $2,373.97 in charges with T-Mobile after opening an account in the name of a woman in the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A porch pirate was captured on a Ring video doorbell taking a package containing $300 worth of dental supplies between 7:11 and 7:34 p.m. from a home in the 3100 block of Princeton Avenue.

25 Thursday

A turf thief stole a role of artificial grass before 5 p.m. from a front yard in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue.

26 Friday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a 26-year-old woman at 1:29 a.m. in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

27 Saturday

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man for driving while intoxicated at 3:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of Drexel Drive.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

UPPD: Woman Dead After Crash on Northwest Parkway

Rachel Snyder 0

Park Cities People 1/27/12

Valerie Wong 0

House of the Month: 5138 Deloache Ave.

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.