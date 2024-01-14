Monday, January 15, 2024

PHOTO: Pixabay
UP Shares Winter Weather Preparation Tips

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

Although North Texas is well known for its summer heat, winter storms have been damaging and dangerous to residents, pets, and homes.

The City of University Park has posted the following tips on its website to help prevent damage due to the weekend’s frosty temps:

  • Open cabinet doors under sinks to expose pipes to heat within the house.
  • Slow drip faucets for any location that is served by exposed pipes or those in exterior walls.
  • Turn off yard sprinkler systems.
  • Set thermostats to 68 degrees and 58 degrees when you are away from home.
  • Never use an oven or gas stovetop to heat your home.

The city advises residents to be alert to the needs of neighbors, pets, and plants who might be at risk from the cold. Residents should also be aware of the location of their water shut-off valves and know how to turn off their water.

