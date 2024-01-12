Saturday, January 13, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
News Preston Hollow 

City of Dallas Closures for MLK Jr. Day

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The city of Dallas offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The full list of department and facility closures are as follows.

Dallas Public Libraries: All libraries will be closed.

Sanitation: Sanitation hours of service and collection will not be affected.

Parks and Recreation: Administrative offices, maintenance facilities, and recreation centers will be closed.

Dallas Water Utilities: Administrative and customer service offices will be closed. For emergency service requests, customers may call 3-1-1. Non-emergency requests can be submitted online.

Animal services: Animal services will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see the city’s planned programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week, see HERE.

