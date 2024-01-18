HPISD to Survey Students, Staff, and Parents on Campus Climate

HPISD will begin surveying district parents, staff, and fourth-12th graders on Jan. 22 about topics that include teaching and learning, student support and relationships, safety and security, family involvement, and interactions with campus staff, deputy superintendent Shorr Heathcote told the board of trustees during its Jan. 16 meeting.

The survey will “help establish a baseline of where we are (as) a district,” as well as highlight areas for improvement, Heathcote told the board.

The survey window is from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4. The district will present a final overview of survey results at the March 19 board of trustees meeting. Click HERE to view the Jan. 16 Climate Survey Presentation.