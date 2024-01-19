Flower Planting Benefits Memory Care Patients

A little gardening makes a huge difference, delivering a harvest of engaging activity and calming social interactions for those in memory care.

That’s why the Edgemere senior living community at 8523 Thackery St. partnered with the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden this fall to bring the Edith’s Garden Program to individuals in the early to middle stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

During sessions in September and October, Arboretum volunteers led residents in planting flowers and taught about proper care.

The residents got to take their potted plants with them to enjoy nature in the comfort of their homes.

This program, facilitated by the Dallas Arboretum, is sponsored by the Darrell K Royal Research Fund and AWARE Dallas, a Dallas Foundation-supported nonprofit fighting Alzheimer’s disease since 1989. Rita and Henry Hortenstine and the Dallas Arboretum staff founded the Edith’s Garden Program.

