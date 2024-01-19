Friday, January 19, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Jinks H. Courtesy Edgemere
Living Well Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Flower Planting Benefits Memory Care Patients

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

A little gardening makes a huge difference, delivering a harvest of engaging activity and calming social interactions for those in memory care.

That’s why the Edgemere senior living community at 8523 Thackery St. partnered with the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden this fall to bring the Edith’s Garden Program to individuals in the early to middle stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

During sessions in September and October, Arboretum volunteers led residents in planting flowers and taught about proper care.

The residents got to take their potted plants with them to enjoy nature in the comfort of their homes.

This program, facilitated by the Dallas Arboretum, is sponsored by the Darrell K Royal Research Fund and AWARE Dallas, a Dallas Foundation-supported nonprofit fighting Alzheimer’s disease since 1989. Rita and Henry Hortenstine and the Dallas Arboretum staff founded the Edith’s Garden Program.

 TJ H., Susan C., and Cristina W
Ramona J.
Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Could 2021 Prove a Turning Point?

Staff Report 0

Six Degrees of Separation: The Culinary Version

Kersten Rettig 0

Dogs in Trouble? Former ‘Cheaters’ Star ‘To The Rescue’

Riley Farrell 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.