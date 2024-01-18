Dallas ISD School Board Filing Open Until Feb. 16

Candidates may submit their filing packets to secure a place on the ballot for the May 4 Dallas ISD board of trustees election.

Three seats are up for election, including District 1 which represents northwest Dallas and parts of Preston Hollow.

Edwin Flores, who currently represents District 1, told People Newspapers he will not be running for reelection.

Candidates may file in person at the Office of Board Services at 5151 Samuell Blvd., Room 245. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Candidates may also file by mail.

For more information about filing for candidacy, visit dallasisd.org/elections.