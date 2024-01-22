Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 15-21

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A LITERAL HIT-AND-RUN

The occupants of a red Hyundai Elantra took “hit-and-run” literally at about 10:22 p.m. Monday evening. They fled on foot after their vehicle collided with another car at the intersection of Byron Avenue and Harvard Avenue. Officers found an empty beer can near the Hyundai and smelled alcohol inside it. They noted that its ignition had apparently been tampered with. A perimeter was set and Dallas PD Air 1 was called to assist, but the crooks were not found.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Friday

A burglar who might have needed help counting his loot stole a TI-84 Plus graphing calculator, a MacBook Pro, and other items from an unlocked vehicle prior to 5:47 p.m. in the 3000 block of Amherst Street.

Discovered at 6:30 p.m.: A thief stole 23 items from a 2023 Range Rover Defender in Preston Center Plaza, including 11 credit and debit cards, four bags, a MacBook Pro, a reMarkable tablet, and negotiable instruments worth $5,000.

20 Saturday

Found at 2:40 a.m.: Four credit and debit cards had been stolen from an unlocked blue 2012 Toyota Tundra in the 3300 block of Amherst Street.

How easy was it for a thief to steal more than $1,700 worth of items, including a MacBook Air and vehicle accessories, from a 2020 Ford Bronco sometime before 8:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive? The car was left unlocked.

A man returned to his home in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 4:56 p.m. to find that his locked Chevy Silverado had been stolen, along with nearly $15,000 of plumbing, A/C, and mechanical tools locked in its trunk.

Oral hygiene was very important to a shoplifter who stole $149.93 in merchandise, including $55.49 worth of Crest toothpaste and $46.29 of other Crest tooth care products, at 11:50 p.m. from a store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

21 Sunday

Reported at 10:34 a.m.: A thief removed a man’s wallet from a Dodge Ram 1500 truck in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane. Inside were three credit cards, a driver’s license, and $100.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Wednesday

The careless driver of a white pick-up truck kept going after colliding with a blue Volkswagen Tiguan at 2:11 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Bordeaux Avenue. The Volkswagen’s passenger side front and rear doors, as well as its back right end, were damaged.

A woman in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue reported a missing diamond tennis bracelet at 2:34 p.m.

Reported at 4:18 p.m.: The driver of a BMW hit a parked Nissan Altima in the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue but did not leave information.

The driver of a black Mercedes attempted to get the reckless driver of a silver Subaru to pull over after it hit her vehicle at 6:32 p.m. in the 5500 block of Preston Road, but the Subaru driver kept going.

18 Thursday

Officers had double trouble between 2:45 a.m. and 3:26 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue when a resident reported another stolen vehicle while the officers were investigating a stolen red Hyundai Elantra. Farmers Branch police reported that they had recovered the resident’s vehicle, a green Kia Soul, while the officer was getting her information.

A thief who may have needed to phone home broke into a black Audi A7 in the 3400 block of Gillion Avenue sometime before 5:00 a.m. and took a Dell workstation and an iPhone 12.

Reported at 8:12 a.m.: A hasty thief attempted to switch out the license plate on a black Land Rover in the 4600 block of North Versailles Avenue, but left the new plate hanging off the back of the vehicle.

A thief broke into an unoccupied home in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue prior to 10:30 a.m., but did not apparently take anything.

21 Sunday

Reported around 2:22 p.m.: A mischief maker broke a panel on a woman’s fence in the 4600 block of North Versailles Avenue.