Second Chapter Bookstore Ends Successful Pop-Up

The Second Chapter Bookstore broke records during its 90-day pop-up, which wrapped up on Jan. 20.

The store’s revenue was up 41% over last year. It sold more than 4,500 books in 1,000 transactions, said Katharine Friguletto, a Friends of the University Park Public Library board member and book sales committee chair.

Customer Diana Swope left the bookstore with two bags that she estimated contained 20 books on Jan. 19, the day before closing. “They have such a great selection, and it’s just so easy,” she said. “It’s close by, and I just always want to make sure I have enough books to read in our house.”

The Second Chapter Bookstore is the pop-up bookstore of the Friends of the University Park Public Library. The Friends will use all funds raised to benefit the library.

Friguletto said the Friends were especially proud of the 18 events held in the Snider Plaza bookstore, including book club meetings, book art classes, a standing-room-only reading by true-crime author John Leake, and the family-favorite “Storytime with a UP Firefighter.”

Although the Snider Plaza location has closed its doors, the Friends are reopening the book nook inside the University Park Public Library, Friguletto said, and are planning several single-day pop-up sales.

Since 2020, the Friends have raised $120,000 to benefit the library through book sales. “We certainly hope there would be circumstances where we could return to Snider Plaza,” Friguletto said. “(Second Chapter) seems like a neighborhood favorite.”

She said the best way to keep track of future sales is through the Friends’ Instagram, @friendsofuppl, or on Facebook.