Jones, HP Top Eagles in District Opener

A late goal by Elle Jones lifted Highland Park to victory in the opener of the District 7-6A girls soccer schedule on Tuesday.

Jones scored late to give the Lady Scots, the defending district champions, a 1-0 win over Richardson in damp and foggy conditions at Highlander Stadium.

HP carried over momentum from an unbeaten showing at the Governor’s Cup tournament in Georgetown over the weekend. In that event, the Lady Scots (6-2-2, 1-0) defeated Kingwood Park and Boerne Champion before a scoreless draw with Lovejoy.

Next up, HP will continue league play on Friday at Richardson Pearce before returning home on Jan. 30 to face Irving Nimitz.

Meanwhile, the HP boys proven themselves equal to their 7-6A competition thus far — with three draws in their first four district games.

The Scots (8-0-3, 1-0-3) tied Irving on Jan. 19 and Richardson on Tuesday to remain unbeaten this season. Their 1-0 win over Irving MacArthur last week remains the only win-loss result on the league ledger thus far.