Death of HP Pres Senior Pastor Ruled Accidental

The death of former Highland Park Presbyterian Church senior pastor Bryan Dunagan has been ruled an accident by the medical examiner’s office, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Dunagan died “after ingesting alcohol and ‘two commonly prescribed medicines, in their regular therapeutic amounts,’” the Morning News wrote, quoting an anesthesiologist who is an elder at the church.

The church included a letter from Dunagan’s widow, Ali Dunagan, in a Jan. 23 email sent to its congregation, according to the Morning News.

Ali explained that her husband took tramadol, a pain medication he had been prescribed due to an old knee injury, the night prior to his death. He was also taking the anti-anxiety medication sertraline, which he had been prescribed. The evening before his death, “he enjoyed drinks with the family” while playing with his three children and grilling, according to the letter quoted by the Morning News.

“’We’ve all been warned about the possible side effects and interactions of medications. Unfortunately, Bryan is in the small statistic of folks for whom these interactions were fatal,’” Ali Dunagan wrote in the letter.