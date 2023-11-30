Out & About: Grant Halliburton Foundation Hope Party

More than 500 Grant Halliburton Foundation supporters were at the Statler Hotel Nov. 17 for the nonprofit’s 14th-annual Hope Party.

The evening raised nearly $400,000 through sponsorships, tickets, live and silent auctions, and a wine and spirits pull.

Event proceeds benefit the foundation’s work providing mental health education, resources, and support to North Texas youth and their families.

The Hope Party was co-chaired by Karen Goetting and Camille Owens.

The evening started with a welcome from emcee and Fox 4 News reporter and anchor Steve Noviello.

After dinner, Grant Halliburton Foundation president Kevin Hall highlighted some of the foundation’s impacts this year:

The Hispanic outreach team kicked off its first Spanish-language Coffee Days group at Molina High School in South Dallas, and 20 moms attended.

The team is making school presentations in Spanish for the first time, and they have made nearly 20 presentations in Spanish to more than 300 students so far. They have also attended more than 50 Hispanic outreach events.

To date, they’ve trained more than 325,000 people on mental health and suicide prevention and have grown their Thrive education strategy from 119 school to more than 170 within a year.

They’ve grown from 49 to 89 Hope Squads over the course of the year: “We have an incredible partnership with The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation,” Hall said. “Between our two organizations, we lead more than 200 Hope Squads Across North Texas. Along with the Grace Loncar Foundation, we co-hosted the annual Texas Hope Squad Conference last month with more than 1,500 attendees.”

“Whatever you give will help Grant Halliburton Foundation move forward as we work to keep young people happy, healthy, and here,” Hall said.

After the live auction, attendees danced to music performed by The Grooveline.