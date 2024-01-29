Monday, January 29, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

STANDING FROM LEFT: coach Timothy Thomas, Liam Brown, Max Haberer, Quentin Balestri, W. Row Dyer, Hudson Tinch, and coach Michael Syfert. SITTING: Zeeshan Syed, Roby Blake, Ismail Arab, and Ibrahim Arab. Maggie Dyer
Park Cities Schools 

Robotics Club Demonstrates Progress With Venom Air Team

William Taylor 0 Comments

Robots are flying and taking interested Highland Park High School students to new heights.

In its third year participating in the Bell Advanced Vertical Robotics (AVR) Competition, the school’s Robotics Club achieved its best results so far.

Four HPHS teams competed over three weekends in November, with one of them, Venom Air, advancing to the final competition in December at Bell Innovation / Bell Flight Headquarters in Fort Worth.

“The team did very well but unfortunately did not win,” said Maggie Dyer, whose son captains Venom Air.

In its sixth season, AVR drew a pool of 70-plus teams to use hands-on, industry-standard tools to design, build, and compete with advanced aerial robotics technology.

The Highland Park team – W. Row Dyer, Ibrahim Arab, Quentin Balestri, Hudson Tinch, Zeeshan Syed, Liam Brown, Carter Baumgartner, Roby Blake, Ismail Arab, and Max Haberer – was among 14 from the U.S. and Canada to advance to the finals.

Like other events connected to the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation, the AVR aims to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and prepare students to meet rapidly changing w

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.