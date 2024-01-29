Robotics Club Demonstrates Progress With Venom Air Team

Robots are flying and taking interested Highland Park High School students to new heights.

In its third year participating in the Bell Advanced Vertical Robotics (AVR) Competition, the school’s Robotics Club achieved its best results so far.

Four HPHS teams competed over three weekends in November, with one of them, Venom Air, advancing to the final competition in December at Bell Innovation / Bell Flight Headquarters in Fort Worth.

“The team did very well but unfortunately did not win,” said Maggie Dyer, whose son captains Venom Air.

In its sixth season, AVR drew a pool of 70-plus teams to use hands-on, industry-standard tools to design, build, and compete with advanced aerial robotics technology.

The Highland Park team – W. Row Dyer, Ibrahim Arab, Quentin Balestri, Hudson Tinch, Zeeshan Syed, Liam Brown, Carter Baumgartner, Roby Blake, Ismail Arab, and Max Haberer – was among 14 from the U.S. and Canada to advance to the finals.

Like other events connected to the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation, the AVR aims to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and prepare students to meet rapidly changing w