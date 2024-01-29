Park Cities Supports S.M. Wright Foundation

The S.M. Wright Foundation’s Christmas in the Park happens well south and east of “The Bubble,” but not without plenty of Park Cities’ generosity and leadership.

Families like the Allmans and Washburnes have long supported a program that grew from serving 200 underprivileged kids in 1998 to more than 9,000 families in 2023.

The foundation’s 25th annual Christmas also drew nearly 1,500 volunteers. The event in the Automobile Building at Fair Park provided food, clothing, toys, household items, and furniture for those in need.

The host team included co-founders S.M. Wright II, Debra Wright, and Calvin Wright; honorary event chairs Heather and Ray Washburne; and Nita and Cullum Clark, the foundation board chair.

Event co-chairs included Allie Beth Allman, Jacki and Doug Deason, Suzanne and Michael Grishman, Tavia and Clark Hunt, Brooke and Jeff Jackson, Natalie and Mike McGuire, Larry North, Jimmy Westcott, and John Willding.

Presenting Sponsors included Ashford partnering with MCA, Burlington Freeman, Capital For Kids, The Deason Foundation, Freeman Auto Group, Mattress Firm, Mint Dentistry, Oncor, Remington partnering with MCA, Nancy C. and Richard R. Rogers, Billie and Gillis Thomas Family Foundation, Emily and Michael L. Watson, and the Washburnes.

Darren and Julie Blanton, S.M. Wright II, Ray Washburne, Debra Wright, Doug Deason, Calvin Wright, and Nita Clark Park Cities Baptist Church members at the Christmas Wagons Pavilion. Emory Francis, Starr Ballard, Zeplyn Fanning, and Regina Hardy