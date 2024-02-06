Wednesday, February 7, 2024

HP, UP Municipal Election Filing Open

Filing is open until Feb. 16 for Highland Park and University Park’s May 4 municipal elections.

Highland Park will be electing its mayor and five Town Council members, and University Park will elect its mayor and four City Council members.

The mayor and council members are elected at-large and serve their municipality, without compensation, for two years.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, be a U.S. citizen, be a qualified voter, have resided in their municipality for at least 12 months, and be up-to-date on taxes and other liabilities due to the town.

The election locations will be determined by the Dallas County Elections Department.

For more information about elections, visit Highland Park or University Park‘s websites.

