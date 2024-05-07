Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Aarica Mims, Jenny Ghormley, and Tracie Frazier. PHOTOS: Erik Carlson
Out & About: Dallas 24 Hour Club Tea for Recovery

Maria Lawson

Dallas 24 Hour Club hosted its third-annual Tea for Recovery on April 12 at the Dallas Woman’s Forum.

The event, chaired by Dr. Joan M. Terry and the Rev. Tiffany Wright, brought more than 200 guests who raised funds to directly benefit the organization’s residents. Laura Sahliyeh and an anonymous friend of The 24 covered the event expenses through donations.

The tea supports The 24’s mission to provide transitional living, support services, and essential life skills to homeless individuals facing addiction. Through its holistic approach, the organization touches the lives of more than 600 people annually.

