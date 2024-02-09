Friday, February 9, 2024

House of DIFFA 2023. PHOTO: Danny Campbell
DIFFA Dallas Hosts House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed

Grace Chandler

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, Louis L Borick Foundation House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed will return to the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. 

The black-tie gala hosted by DIFFA Dallas is hosted each spring and features a runway show, fashion, and art. This year’s event is anticipated to bring more than 1,500 guests.

This year’s co-chairs are Tim Garippa and Jacob Samson. DIFFA has granted millions of dollars to North Texas HIV/AIDS programs since its start in 1984.

Guests can anticipate performances by celebrity guests in the runway show, showcasing stylish looks from top designers. A House of DIFFA hallmark, the Jacket Collection will return, promising an array of unique and artistic pieces crafted by local, national, and international artists.

The event will have live and silent auctions, giveaways, and a raffle for a vehicle from a Sewell dealership.

