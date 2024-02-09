Out & About: Dallas CASA Young Professionals CASAblanca

More than 400 packed The Hall on Dragon Feb. 2 for Dallas CASA Young Professionals’ annual casino party, CASAblanca.

The sold-out, red-carpet event featured live music from the Special Edition Band, dancing, a silent auction, and casino games such as blackjack, craps, and roulette. The young professionals’ most requested song of the evening: “Man I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain.

The evening was co-chaired by Brooke Donelson, Hannah Harpole, and Amanda Rodriguez.

Guests received realistic-appearing play $100 bills to buy into casino games and could win prizes. A silent auction included such items as a year of Whataburger, Aero flight tickets to Cabo or Aspen, and other experiences.

Each guest got to take a Whataburger honey butter chicken biscuit for a late-night snack on their way out.