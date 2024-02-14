Thursday, February 15, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

HP senior William Benz performs a rings routine during the HP Invite on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Benz, Scots Take Second at HP Invite

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

William Benz was second in the boys all-around standings at the HP Invitational gymnastics meet on Tuesday at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.

The HP senior led the Scots to a runner-up finish as a team behind powerhouse Saginaw in the boys session of the meet.

Also for the Scots, Ryder Greene was third on floor exercise and John Sartain earned a top-10 showing in four events. Garrett Moore won the all-around in the JV division.

HP will wrap up the regular season with an optional meet at Bryan Rudder on Feb. 29. After that, the Scots host the district meet in early April.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.