Benz, Scots Take Second at HP Invite

William Benz was second in the boys all-around standings at the HP Invitational gymnastics meet on Tuesday at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.

The HP senior led the Scots to a runner-up finish as a team behind powerhouse Saginaw in the boys session of the meet.

Also for the Scots, Ryder Greene was third on floor exercise and John Sartain earned a top-10 showing in four events. Garrett Moore won the all-around in the JV division.

HP will wrap up the regular season with an optional meet at Bryan Rudder on Feb. 29. After that, the Scots host the district meet in early April.