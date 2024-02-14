Wednesday, February 14, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Dr. George Keaton Jr. PHOTO: Courtesy City of Dallas District 11
News Preston Hollow 

District 11 Hosts Black History of North Dallas Event

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

District 11 Dallas City Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz invites neighbors to attend a Black History of North Dallas Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at Prism Center and will feature an African American history exhibition and a conference room dedication in memory of Dr. George Keaton Jr.

Dr. Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will also be the event’s special guest and share historical knowledge.

“This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for our community to learn about and celebrate the incredible contributions of African Americans to the growth and development of north Dallas,” Schultz said.

The exhibition will showcase significant events, landmarks, and individuals through an array of displays. Visitors will learn how African Americans have shaped the landscape of north Dallas, particularly District 11, over the decades. It will be open to the public through February and March.

The conference room dedication will honor Keaton, who founded Remembering Black Dallas and dedicated his life to preserving Dallas’ Black history.

“Dr. Keaton’s research and passion for our community’s history has been invaluable,” Schultz said. “This dedication will help ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.”

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Dallas ISD Seeking Input On Clear Backpack Policy Option

Maria Lawson 0

Ursuline Names Current Principal as Next President

Amelia Taylor 0

Dallas Education Foundation Names Choice/Magnet Principal of the Year

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.