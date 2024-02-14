District 11 Hosts Black History of North Dallas Event

District 11 Dallas City Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz invites neighbors to attend a Black History of North Dallas Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at Prism Center and will feature an African American history exhibition and a conference room dedication in memory of Dr. George Keaton Jr.

Dr. Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will also be the event’s special guest and share historical knowledge.

“This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for our community to learn about and celebrate the incredible contributions of African Americans to the growth and development of north Dallas,” Schultz said.

The exhibition will showcase significant events, landmarks, and individuals through an array of displays. Visitors will learn how African Americans have shaped the landscape of north Dallas, particularly District 11, over the decades. It will be open to the public through February and March.

The conference room dedication will honor Keaton, who founded Remembering Black Dallas and dedicated his life to preserving Dallas’ Black history.

“Dr. Keaton’s research and passion for our community’s history has been invaluable,” Schultz said. “This dedication will help ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.”