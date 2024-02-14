Galleria North Italia to Open March 6

North Italia’s new location at Galleria Dallas will open March 6.

The modern Italian restaurant is best known for seasonally inspired menus, scratch-made classic dishes with a twist, and craft cocktails.

The more than 10,000-square-foot location will be at 13270 Dallas Parkway, located at the front entrance of the shopping mall. It will include a spacious bar area and a patio that can seat more than 100 guests.

North Italia also has locations in downtown Dallas and Plano. The new location is unique from the other Dallas locations, boasting a triangular-shaped building. It is located near the valet drop off and main shopping center entrance.

The Galleria location will be led by Executive Chef Austin Brown and General Manager Brynn Ward, who both have experience at other North Italia properties.

Menu highlights include creative pizzas, fresh salads, housemade pastas, craft cocktails, and other Italian classic favorites.

North Italia invites seasoned hospitality professionals to attend a job fair, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Feb. 17 at 13350 Dallas Parkway, to join their team.