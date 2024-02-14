Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Preston Hollow Schools 

Dallas ISD to Hold Community Budget Meetings

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Dallas ISD is hosting a series of budget meetings for the public to provide feedback and ask questions on the proposed budget for the upcoming academic year.

The meeting covering Preston Hollow schools, represented by Trustees Edwin Flores (District 1) and Sarah Weinberg (District 2), will be at 6 p.m. on March 25 at Hillcrest High School.

The school communities included in this meeting are W.T. White, Thomas Jefferson, Hillcrest, and Woodrow Wilson high schools.

There will be a total of five meetings — one in each region — from Feb. 27 to March 25, where district officials will share the planning process and assumptions regarding the budget.

