Out & About: La Fiesta Announcement Party

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas, now in its 39th year of service and support of various Dallas and Park Cities beneficiaries, has gifted more than $10.8 million since 1986.

The nonprofit distributed money to 17 beneficiaries in 2023 and introduced the 2024 duchesses and escorts during the annual Announcement Party on Dec. 19, 2023, at the Dallas Country Club.

Tootsie’s hosted the annual “Duchess Dip” event earlier in the day. The girls, clad in their respective college T-shirts, learned “the dip” and practiced their presentation bow for their mothers.

The duchesses and escorts will be formally presented later this year at the La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas Presentation Gala. Kay Herring and Courtney Wiles are this year’s La Fiesta chairs, and Meredith McBee and Lanier Monk are the gala co-chairs.