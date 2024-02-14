Out & About: Texas Family Initiative Donor Reception

Texas Family Initiative will host its Charity Golf Tournament on May 6 at the Nelson Golf and Sports Club.

The nonprofit announced the tournament at a Jan. 17 donor reception.

The tournament will be in honor of EMPOWER, a collaborative and community-based care contractor led by Texas Family Initiative. EMPOWER is supported by local providers in North Texas including CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, The Bair Foundation, and Pathways Youth and Family services, all focused on meeting the needs of Texas children and families.