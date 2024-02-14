Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Curtiss Hemby and Lue Nora DeWitt. PHOTOS: Jonetta Lavelah
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Texas Family Initiative Donor Reception

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Texas Family Initiative will host its Charity Golf Tournament on May 6 at the Nelson Golf and Sports Club.

The nonprofit announced the tournament at a Jan. 17 donor reception.

The tournament will be in honor of EMPOWER, a collaborative and community-based care contractor led by Texas Family Initiative. EMPOWER is supported by local providers in North Texas including CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, The Bair Foundation, and Pathways Youth and Family services, all focused on meeting the needs of Texas children and families.

