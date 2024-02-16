Friday, February 16, 2024

Physics professor Fred Olness will shed light on solar eclipses for students, parents and the community on March 6 as part of the Moody Speaker Series. PHOTO: Courtesy Moody Innovation Institute
News Park Cities Schools 

Physics Professor to Speak about Solar Eclipses on March 6

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

The community is invited to learn about solar eclipses from a member of the physics faculty at SMU from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at Highland Park High School.

Dedman Distinguished Professor of Physics Fred Olness will discuss topics including the history of solar eclipses, their significance, and what we learn from them during his presentation titled Chasing Shadows: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Solar Eclipse and Embracing the Dark Marvels of the Cosmos.

The event is part of the Moody Speaker Series and is presented by the Moody Innovation Institute with support from Highland Park High School and the Highland Park Education Foundation. Click HERE to learn more and register for the event.

