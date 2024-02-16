Out & About: KidneyTexas Luncheon Check Presentation

KidneyTexas supporters celebrated the results of the nonprofit’s annual Runway Report Luncheon at Cindy and Michael Rosenthal’s Preston Hollow home.

The check presentation was chaired by Joni Krieg, who was joined by luncheon chair Venise Stuart and KidneyTexas president Nancy Greenbach.

Stuart and Greenbach presented checks to representatives from the luncheon’s beneficiaries: Camp Reynal-National Kidney Foundation, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, and Texas Health Resources Foundations.