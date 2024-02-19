2024 DSOL Debutante: Miss Catherine Bradford Hunt

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presented Miss Catherine Bradford Hunt during the 2024 Presentation Ball on Feb. 10. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zimri Hunt. Catherine’s brother is also Zimri Hunt.

Catherine graduated from Highland Park High School in 2022 and is currently a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, working toward a degree in Business. Catherine is a member of Delta Gamma sorority and Order of Omega, the national leadership honor society. She plans to work in real estate in Dallas after graduation.

Her travels have taken Catherine to Hawaii and Alaska along with countries such as England, Scotland, France, Germany, Austria, and Canada. Closer to home she enjoys painting, horseback riding, playing tennis, and volunteering. One of her favorite volunteer experiences has been helping children with homework and playing games at The Boys and Girls Club. During football season, she loves to watch games with friends and family.