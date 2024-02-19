BSA Troop 80 Introduces Three New Eagle Scouts
These area students have earned the Eagle Scout rank, Boy Scouting’s highest. Doing so typically takes several years and requires earning 21 or more badges plus completing a special project.
Troop 80, Highland Park
Presbyterian Church
Roman Childress, son of Anita and Greg Childress, of Dallas, is a junior at St. Mark’s School of Texas. His Eagle project benefitted MaaPaa (a nonprofit dedicated to helping single mothers raise sons to reach their highest potential) by building a new reading and learning center for Bean’s Library, a community-based library located in Allen’s Grocery Store in South Dallas.
Jackson Galbraith, son of Sally and Chris Brezic and Jeff Galbraith, of Dallas, is a junior at Jesuit College Preparatory School. His Eagle project benefitted the nonprofit Military Heritage Collection of North Texas Museum located in Nevada, Texas, by designing and building a rolling display for a 1,800-pound inert munition, creating a slide show explaining the history of the munition, and presenting the display and slide show to military veterans at a luncheon.
Henry Roden, son of Darla and Mark Roden, of Dallas, is a junior at St. Mark’s. His Eagle project benefitted William Lipscomb Elementary School in East Dallas by clearing weeds and filling cracks in an asphalt playground; painting hopscotch, four-square play areas, and a large U.S. map on the playground; and updating a study guide to be used with the map.