Cistercian Finishes Unbeaten, Wins Title

Cistercian capped a perfect soccer season with its second consecutive 3A championship at the SPC tournament on Feb. 10 in Houston.

It was perfect not only because of the Hawks (11-0-2) did not lose a game — for the second straight year — but because they did not even allow a goal, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 46-0.

Irving-based Cistercian had two scoreless draws during the regular season against St. Mark’s and Episcopal School of Dallas. But the Hawks were otherwise unblemished, including a 1-0 victory over Fort Worth Country Day in the title game of the SPC 3A bracket.