Tuesday, February 20, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Cistercian has not lost a soccer game in more than two years. (PHOTO: Courtesy)
Preston Hollow Sports 

Cistercian Finishes Unbeaten, Wins Title

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Cistercian capped a perfect soccer season with its second consecutive 3A championship at the SPC tournament on Feb. 10 in Houston.

It was perfect not only because of the Hawks (11-0-2) did not lose a game — for the second straight year — but because they did not even allow a goal, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 46-0.

Irving-based Cistercian had two scoreless draws during the regular season against St. Mark’s and Episcopal School of Dallas. But the Hawks were otherwise unblemished, including a 1-0 victory over Fort Worth Country Day in the title game of the SPC 3A bracket.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.