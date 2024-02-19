Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

PHOTO: Unsplash

A FRAUDSTER WITH EXPENSIVE TASTE

A thief with a longing for luxury goods used a woman’s credit cards between 1 and 2 p.m. on Sunday to rack up $9,895.05 in charges at high-end boutique Moncler in Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:18 PM at a home on Dyer Street.

14 Wednesday

Reported at 1:32 p.m.: A thief burglarized a locked vehicle on Preston Road.

A caller reported harassment by a repeat offender. The crime occurred in cyberspace, and the call was made at 4:52 p.m. from an unspecified location.

15 Thursday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported at 1:12 p.m.: A package pilferer stole two Amazon deliveries from the front porch of a home on Lovers Lane.

A pedaling pilferer stole a bike prior to 4 p.m. from a back driveway with an open gate at an unspecified location.

16 Friday

Reported at 10:35 p.m.: A vandal broke the rear driver side window of a woman’s vehicle on Rosedale Avenue.

Officers responded to a disturbance involving the display of a firearm at 10:03 p.m. on Bryn Mawr Drive.

17 Saturday

Reported at 2:23 p.m. in the 4200 block of McFarlin Boulevard: A fraudster used the identifying information of an elderly person.

18 Sunday

A sneaky thief stole from a Shell Station on Lovers Lane prior to 5:38 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

Reported at 11:01 a.m.: Two underage offenders were caught on camera breaking a handicap parking sign in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue.

Officers made a warrant arrest of an offender who ran a stop sign at 12:54 p.m. in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 1:35 p.m.: A careless driver hit a Lexus in the Highland Park Village parking lot, and drove off without leaving information.

13 Tuesday

A brazen burglar broke the driver’s side back window of a Porsche SUV parked behind The Shops of Highland Park prior to 4:09 p.m. and took a $500 briefcase and the documents in it.

14 Wednesday

Reported at 1:47 a.m.: A Smith & Wesson semi automatic handgun was stolen from a Chevy Silverado parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue while the truck’s door was open sometime between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 6.

A mischief maker cut the wires to the horn and broke a plastic piece in front of the radiator of a GMC truck parked in the 3400 block of Gillon Avenue sometime before 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

15 Thursday

Officers made a felony warrant arrest at 10 a.m. in Highland Park Village.

17 Saturday

Sometime before 4:25 p.m., a burglar stole an Osprey backpack and its contents, a MacBook Pro, Olight flashlight and LaCie external hardrive, from a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 5200 block of Douglas Avenue.